China, Cambodia agree to enhance cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 12, 2020. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn agreed on Monday to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.During a meeting with Prak Sokhonn, Wang said that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Cambodia have maintained mutual support and bilateral ties have been lifted to a higher level in their concerted fight against the coronavirus disease.China will continue to firmly support Cambodia in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, taking a development path suited to its own national conditions, maintaining stability, developing economy, improving people's livelihood and playing a bigger role in regional and international arenas, Wang said.China is ready to deepen strategic communication with Cambodia to boost bilateral cooperation in all areas, Wang said, adding that both sides should continue to maintain high-level exchanges to guide the development of bilateral ties and inject new vitality for cooperation.China will continue to help Cambodia fight the pandemic and provide China-developed COVID-19 vaccines on a priority basis when the development is completed and the vaccines are available for use, he said, adding that China is willing to expand investment to help Cambodia developing industrial system and improving its own development capabilities.Beijing stands ready to work with Phnom Penh to step up coordination to ensure the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year, conduct cooperation in fields of Blue Economy, data security, among others, and help lift China-ASEAN relations to a higher level, Wang said.He also urged both sides to form synergy with the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, to inject more energy for the economic recovery in Lancang-Mekong region. Wang called for upholding multilateralism, defending the authority of the United Nations, and opposing unilateralism and bullying in any forms.Prak Sokhonn said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation. Cambodia attaches great importance to ties with China and stands ready to further promote the building of the community with a shared future with China.He expressed gratitude to China for its help in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and in economic recovery, saying that Cambodia wants to strengthen cooperation with China to fight the coronavirus disease and maintain the strong development momentum of bilateral ties. Cambodia will continue to work with China to safeguard common interests and maintain regional and international peace and stability.Both sides agreed to establish fast-track and green-channel for personnel and logistics between two countries.