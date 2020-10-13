7th round of China-India military commanders’ talks positive, constructive: Chinese Defense Ministry

China-India

Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, announced on Tuesday night that the 7th round of senior commanders meeting of India and China was positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of both sides.Though the statement did not mention the exact timetable for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas, experts said the latest meeting sent out a message that the two sides won’t let disputes lead to conflicts, showing that China and India are moving toward the same direction.The meeting was held in Chushul on Monday.According to Ren, the two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas.Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas, Ren said.The official statement released by the Chinese defense ministry was bilingual, and the Global Times learned that this was the second statement jointly released by China and India after consultations, which was also a positive sign.The meeting showed that India’s top leaders have controlled domestic radical power, and realized that it was not wise to stage a long-term standoff with China, as India is facing greater difficulties in COVID-19 epidemic and its economy, analysts said on Tuesday.