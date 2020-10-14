Family ‘blown away’ by Klopp’s advice to young Liverpool fan

Jurgen Klopp. Photo: IC

The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Jurgen Klopp about his worries about moving schools said on Monday that they had been "blown away" by the Reds boss' thoughtful reply.Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school in September. "He's really excited and I was blown away ... I didn't think you'd get a letter so personal," said Milena Balfe.In his letter, Klopp wrote: "To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive.""You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple - I remind them of how important they are to me and I have no doubt that It will be exactly the same for your family with you."Klopp thanked Lewis for his backing by saying: "Your support means a lot to me and to everyone at LFC so I hope that this letter shows that we support you too."