22 students in Jiangsu diagnosed with tuberculosis

A total of 22 students in a Jiangsu university were diagnosed with tuberculosis from August last year until very recently, the university announced on Wednesday, noting that CT images of another 43 were found to be abnormal, and these patients are now under quarantine.The Jiangsu Normal University said on Wednesday that from August 2019 to Monday this week, a total of 22 students there have been diagnosed with tuberculosis. The patients are receiving treatment.In September, the school organized for students and faculties to receive examinations, and found CT images of another 43 students that showed abnormalities. These students were put into quarantine for further medical observation.The university has attached great importance to this matter and arranged for necessary measures accordingly, it said.Tuberculosis is an infectious disease usually caused by certain bacteria. Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body.Global Times