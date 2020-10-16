China-Japan relationship improves amid COVID-19, but still faces challenges in building constructive, safe ties

Photo: IC

Although the coronavirus pandemic helped to further improve relations between China and Japan the two countries still face challenges considering Japan's double edge China policy which continues to block a constructive, safe partnership, according to a blue paper on bilateral ties issued by China's top think tank on Thursday.When faced the pandemic, China and Japan should enhance their mutual recognition, value and culture, as both countries encountered an economic downturn and risk of recession, making increasing economic cooperation "a must-have", according to the paper issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.The normal track of development of China-Japan bilateral relations has been disrupted by the coronavirus, but the overall situation and fundamentals have not changed, the paper said.Yoshihide Suga, Japan's new prime minister, who was elected following the surprise resignation of his predecessor Shinzo Abe, is expected to continue the policies of the Abe administration, some experts said. It's very likely that he will continue the foreign policies of the former Abe administration, making only small adjustments and amendments.However, the US continuous crackdown on China is also exerting certain pressures on its allies including Japan. The blue paper also warned that China and Japan should turn the crisis into an opportunity and avoid conflicts in order to bring the bilateral relationship to the next level.