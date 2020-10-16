Wuhan stories of pandemic battle weaved into new exhibition

Medical workers transfer a COVID-19 patient in severe and critical condition to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Zhongfaxincheng campus of Tongji Hospital affiliated to Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Starting Thursday, Wuhan is hosting an exhibition themed "All for the people, all for life" at one of its former makeshift hospitals that showcases warmhearted stories of the city's fight against the pandemic, paying tribute to those who rushed to the frontline when the city was devastated by the once unknown, terrifying disease.The exhibition, lasting for three months starting Thursday, will display over 6,000 items along an exhibition line of 1,445 meters, including photos, videos, physical exhibitions, large-scale scenes, as well as interactive projects, local newspaper Hubei Daily reported on Thursday.Various major themes will be explored at the exhibition. With the help of virtual technologies and immersive scene designs, the exhibition will present emergency rescues in ICUs, touching scenes at the makeshift hospitals, and will recall the miraculous construction of the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan Hospitals.On the first day of the exhibition, distinctive figures who received the national honorary title of "People's Hero," along with 800 delegates and government officials from Central China's Hubei Province will be invited, Xinhua reported."Tickets will be provided for free, and people can order them online with their ID numbers," a member of staff at the exhibition center told the Global Times on Thursday. The upper limit of entry is 3,000 per day, divided into morning and afternoon periods, said the reservation requirements on the booking site.Reservations for the first five days have already been fully booked, the Global Times learnt from the booking platform on WeChat.The exhibition has adopted strict epidemic prevention measures, including body temperature checks, health codes and ID card registration.Facial masks are required throughout the tour, and social distancing must be kept to at least 1.5 meters as visitors queue or browse display items.One of the highlights at the exhibition is a holographic demonstration of a hospital ICU, which projects videos recorded at the time, allowing visitors to feel the tension when doctors and nurses fought to save the patients' lives, People's Daily reported."Over 3,600 elderly people aged above 80 have been cured, among which seven were over 100," reads the video. Paying tribute to the "life guardians" in the face of the pandemic, it says "Hubei thanks you, and China thanks you."Other widely discussed items include touching stories at the makeshift hospitals that inspired countless others to remain positive at a time of distress.