China's Qingdao completes city-wide COVID-19 sampling

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/16 14:40:22

Medical staff wait to collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 test in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2020. The city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the provincial and municipal health commissions said Thursday. The new case was previously diagnosed as an asymptomatic case on Sept. 24, according to the Qingdao municipal health commission.Photo:Xinhua


Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, has completed a citywide nucleic acid testing covering all its 11 million residents starting Monday, after a new cluster of local COVID-19 infections emerged.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, over 10.16 million of the collected samples had been tested, and results showed no new positive cases, Xue Qingguo, Qingdao's deputy mayor told a press conference, adding that the results of the remaining samples will be released by 6 p.m.

The re-emerged infections have led to 13 new confirmed cases by Thursday. Inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital was believed to be responsible for the infections.

Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus