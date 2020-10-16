China's Qingdao completes city-wide COVID-19 sampling

Medical staff wait to collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 test in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2020. The city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the provincial and municipal health commissions said Thursday. The new case was previously diagnosed as an asymptomatic case on Sept. 24, according to the Qingdao municipal health commission.Photo:Xinhua

Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, has completed a citywide nucleic acid testing covering all its 11 million residents starting Monday, after a new cluster of local COVID-19 infections emerged.As of 8 a.m. Friday, over 10.16 million of the collected samples had been tested, and results showed no new positive cases, Xue Qingguo, Qingdao's deputy mayor told a press conference, adding that the results of the remaining samples will be released by 6 p.m.The re-emerged infections have led to 13 new confirmed cases by Thursday. Inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital was believed to be responsible for the infections.