Migrant workers deserve space and understanding

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

A Chinese netizen recently posted a video online showing a special waiting hall area for rural migrant workers at some railway stations, which caused heated discussion among Chinese netizens. Some said it embodies discrimination against migrant workers. To make matters clear: There are also waiting areas designated for soldiers and mothers with children in some railway stations. Why are a few malcontents arguing on the internet that this is discrimination? Such a response might surface given past cases of discrimination toward migrant workers. Many argue that these workers deserve respect, for what they have contributed to the country's urbanization and people's livelihoods. They want to be respected like everyone else with dignity. From this perspective, public service sectors, such as stations, need to put themselves in others' shoes when planning to offer more help to some sensitive groups of people. In this way, they can mitigate unnecessary misunderstandings and better constitute public harmony.