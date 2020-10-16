Efforts to drive a wedge between China and Russia will not succeed: FM

The handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on June 16, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

China’s Foreign Ministry has slammed the US for trying to create discord between China and Russia, emphasizing that China-Russia ties are stable and solid, and able to withstand various risks and challenges.Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks on Friday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview on Wednesday that it is despicable and dishonorable for the US to set aside its diplomatic principles and publicly declare that Russia should assist the US in containing China.Lavrov has repeatedly expressed his opposition to attempts by some countries to drive a wedge between China and Russia, and has harshly rebuked such provocations that go against the basic norms governing international relations, said Zhao, stressing that China fully agrees with Russia's position.Facts have once again proved that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of China and Russia, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era is stable, firm and tough, with strong vitality and resilience, and it can withstand all kinds of risks and challenges, said Zhao.China cherishes the high-level political mutual trust and strategic coordination with Russia, and will continue to make joint efforts with Russia to push for new progress in bilateral relations, said Zhao.Global Times