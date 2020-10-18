More cities in Zhejiang are offering COVID-19 vaccines to public for urgent use

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/18 15:28:29

A domestically produced inactivated COVID-19 vaccine displayed at the fair Photo: Li Hao/GT



Three more cities in East China's Zhejiang Province are offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public for urgent use, with priority being given to key groups in need before they are rolled out to the general public, according to media reports.



The cities of Yiwu, Ningbo and Shaoxing in the province are also offering vaccines against COVID-19 following the city of Jiaxing, local media The Paper reported on Friday.



COVID-19 emergency vaccinations have officially kicked off in Yiwu, an internationally renowned manufacturing hub. On Friday afternoon, about 20 people visited Dongjiedao community health center in the city to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 within an hour. Staff at the community health center told the Paper that the center, the only one in the city that has offered the services, has about 600 COVID-19 vaccines. The other center will soon roll out the service, according to the staff.



Most of the recipients are set to go abroad to work or study, or have plans to go abroad in the near future, The Paper reported.



The COVID-19 shots in Yiwu are not exclusive to local residents, but are available to non-residents of Yiwu who meet the vaccination requirements. The cost of vaccination is 200 yuan (approximately $30) per shot, plus an additional 28 yuan ($4) for the vaccination service. The 28-yuan vaccination service fee can be covered by the local residents' medical insurance.



A staff member from the CDC of Ningbo said the COVID-19 vaccine emergency vaccination is a priority for the key group of population.



Residents who are planning to go abroad in the near future will also be offered the vaccine, probably starting from late October to early November, as reported by The Paper.



Shaoxing is also offering the COVID-19 vaccines to those preparing to visit other countries.



A staff member from the local CDC in Shaoxing stated that appointments are currently only for those going abroad, and require proof such as an admission letter from an overseas university.



The Zhejiang provincial government said at a Friday press conference that it was working on voluntary COVID-19 vaccination for residents across the province, particularly high priority groups for the autumn and winter seasons.



Earlier on Thursday, health authorities in Jiaxing



Global Times





RELATED ARTICLES: Eastern Chinese cities to offer ordinary citizens COVID-19 vaccines Three more cities in East China's Zhejiang Province are offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public for urgent use, with priority being given to key groups in need before they are rolled out to the general public, according to media reports.The cities of Yiwu, Ningbo and Shaoxing in the province are also offering vaccines against COVID-19 following the city of Jiaxing, local media The Paper reported on Friday.COVID-19 emergency vaccinations have officially kicked off in Yiwu, an internationally renowned manufacturing hub. On Friday afternoon, about 20 people visited Dongjiedao community health center in the city to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 within an hour. Staff at the community health center told the Paper that the center, the only one in the city that has offered the services, has about 600 COVID-19 vaccines. The other center will soon roll out the service, according to the staff.Most of the recipients are set to go abroad to work or study, or have plans to go abroad in the near future, The Paper reported.The COVID-19 shots in Yiwu are not exclusive to local residents, but are available to non-residents of Yiwu who meet the vaccination requirements. The cost of vaccination is 200 yuan (approximately $30) per shot, plus an additional 28 yuan ($4) for the vaccination service. The 28-yuan vaccination service fee can be covered by the local residents' medical insurance.A staff member from the CDC of Ningbo said the COVID-19 vaccine emergency vaccination is a priority for the key group of population.Residents who are planning to go abroad in the near future will also be offered the vaccine, probably starting from late October to early November, as reported by The Paper.Shaoxing is also offering the COVID-19 vaccines to those preparing to visit other countries.A staff member from the local CDC in Shaoxing stated that appointments are currently only for those going abroad, and require proof such as an admission letter from an overseas university.The Zhejiang provincial government said at a Friday press conference that it was working on voluntary COVID-19 vaccination for residents across the province, particularly high priority groups for the autumn and winter seasons.Earlier on Thursday, health authorities in Jiaxing announced that the city has been administering inactivated COVID-19 vaccines among high-risk groups and will gradually offer it to ordinary residents for urgent use.Global Times