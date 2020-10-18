Police investigate online posts boasting of sexually abusing underage girls

Photo: IC

Police in Qiqihar, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday said they are investigating a man's social media posts showing photos of underage girls and suggesting he sexually abused them.The case first came to public attention after a netizen on China's social media Sina Weibo exposed the man, who had posted numerous pictures of girls and shared stories of how he has built a sexual relationship with them on Twitter.According to the man's posts, he has three "sugar babies," one is 15 years old and a classmate of his daughter. Another girl's age was not mentioned but netizens say her photos suggest she might be the youngest.The three girls may not have been the only victims of the man, who claimed that he had "tried" many middle school kids and also had been looking for teenage boys.The case sparked outrage and has become a leading topic on social media with 57 million views on Sina Weibo.Angry netizens vowed to find the truth and save the girls from the hands of the "devil," if the man's outrageous posts are real.The man's Twitter account has been suspended.