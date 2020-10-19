RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Some changes are coming over the horizon. Although you may be wary of what is heading your way, ultimately they will leave you better off than you were before. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 7, 12, 16.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)It may take more time than you are used to, but you will be able to accomplish your goals so long as you do not give up. Don't hesitate to accept help from others if you need it. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Although you feel you are ready to take on more responsibilities at work, you may want to wait a little while longer before stepping up to the plate. There are numerous changes going on right now. Wait until the dust has settled before you make your move. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although it may be difficult for you to say "no," a busy schedule may leave you with no other choice except to turn people down. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A new romance may have your heart beating. Take care, however, to not give away your heart too easily, or else you may find yourself broken-hearted. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Looking at an old problem from a new angle may provide a surprising solution. Lady Luck will favor the bold, so do not hesitate to take some risks here and there. Consider investing in a retirement plan. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do not hesitate to share your plans with others. The more support you get from others, the higher your chances of success. Having the right ally can make all the difference when it comes to success. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A heavy burden may try your patience today. Focus your efforts on one task at a time and you will be able to see things through eventually. Combining the old with the new will be able to improve your fortunes. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do not be afraid to set the bar high when it comes to your ambitions. The more bombastic your goals, the more effort you will put into making them a reality. Even if you end up falling short, you will still come out on top. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A familiar situation may end up unfolding in a way that you did not expect. Flexibility and a willingness to try different approaches will help you get through the day without a scratch. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Self improvement will be absolutely necessary if you want to advance in your career. Do everything you can to take on more difficult challenges and those above you are sure to take notice! ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Take some extra time out today to relax. The time spend letting your mind go will allow you to be even more productive tomorrow. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)It's time to seize the day! This will be a great time to get together with friends for almost any activity that you can imagine. The stars will shine on you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.