puzzle

1 Intensify, slangily6 House, in Colombia10 Ski lodge vessel13 Wood for a model plane14 Natural magnet16 It may help you sleep at night (notice the letter above letter 5)18 Word before "lion" or "otter"19 Permanent pics20 Beef cattle breed21 Annoy at work24 Achy25 ___ Strauss & Co.28 Photovoltaic device (... letter 5)30 Evil Tolkien creatures31 TV exec's plan32 Where some commuters unwind (... letter 3)36 Stud alternative (... letter 3)41 Bottom of a table leg43 Sleek: Prefix44 Guide to heaven? (... letter 4)49 Insect such as a mud dauber50 Some primates51 Parties with ice cream, perhaps53 Step on the gas55 Gross56 "How exciting!"59 Make a 60 a passing score, say ... and what each indicated letter is, in relation to a hidden 3-letter word just below it?63 Comfy part of a shoe64 Indy entrant65 D.C. setting, in the winter66 Insignificant67 Prize1 Fundamentals2 Like a ram or tom3 "Have mercy," for one4 D.C. setting5 Start of a series6 Some diplomats7 They play in every Super Bowl broadcast8 "Wait a ___!"9 Major section of a world atlas10 Golden Horde member11 Straighten, as a ringlet12 Honking birds14 Game with a jackpot15 Perfect or imperfect17 Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas21 Part of DJ22 Autumn tool23 La ___ Tar Pits25 High shot from Naomi Osaka26 Stretch of history27 TiVo ancestor29 Navy officer below a capt.33 It's south of Eur.34 Enormous birds of myth35 Lower Manhattan neighborhood37 Cornfield cries38 Perrins' partner in sauce39 Apr. addressee40 Appear suddenly, with "up"42 Without words44 Rejects45 Person with renter's insurance46 Comment to the audience47 Nouveau ___48 Seize50 Longhorn rival52 Swimwear material54 Maryland athlete, for short56 Killer whale57 Cry ___ spilled milk58 Drove on a farm?60 Buckeyes' sch.61 Oui's opposite62 Detroit labor org.

solution