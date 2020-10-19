puzzle
ACROSS
1 Intensify, slangily
6 House, in Colombia
10 Ski lodge vessel
13 Wood for a model plane
14 Natural magnet
16 It may help you sleep at night (notice the letter above letter 5)
18 Word before "lion" or "otter"
19 Permanent pics
20 Beef cattle breed
21 Annoy at work
24 Achy
25 ___ Strauss & Co.
28 Photovoltaic device (... letter 5)
30 Evil Tolkien creatures
31 TV exec's plan
32 Where some commuters unwind (... letter 3)
36 Stud alternative (... letter 3)
41 Bottom of a table leg
43 Sleek: Prefix
44 Guide to heaven? (... letter 4)
49 Insect such as a mud dauber
50 Some primates
51 Parties with ice cream, perhaps
53 Step on the gas
55 Gross
56 "How exciting!"
59 Make a 60 a passing score, say ... and what each indicated letter is, in relation to a hidden 3-letter word just below it?
63 Comfy part of a shoe
64 Indy entrant
65 D.C. setting, in the winter
66 Insignificant
67 Prize
DOWN
1 Fundamentals
2 Like a ram or tom
3 "Have mercy," for one
4 D.C. setting
5 Start of a series
6 Some diplomats
7 They play in every Super Bowl broadcast
8 "Wait a ___!"
9 Major section of a world atlas
10 Golden Horde member
11 Straighten, as a ringlet
12 Honking birds
14 Game with a jackpot
15 Perfect or imperfect
17 Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas
21 Part of DJ
22 Autumn tool
23 La ___ Tar Pits
25 High shot from Naomi Osaka
26 Stretch of history
27 TiVo ancestor
29 Navy officer below a capt.
33 It's south of Eur.
34 Enormous birds of myth
35 Lower Manhattan neighborhood
37 Cornfield cries
38 Perrins' partner in sauce
39 Apr. addressee
40 Appear suddenly, with "up"
42 Without words
44 Rejects
45 Person with renter's insurance
46 Comment to the audience
47 Nouveau ___
48 Seize
50 Longhorn rival
52 Swimwear material
54 Maryland athlete, for short
56 Killer whale
57 Cry ___ spilled milk
58 Drove on a farm?
60 Buckeyes' sch.
61 Oui's opposite
62 Detroit labor org.
solution