Fracas at Taiwan event in Fiji raises serious questions

According to Taiwan media reports, the island of Taiwan's representative office in Fiji were celebrating the so-called "national day" of the island on October 8 when (allegedly) two diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Fiji "arrived uninvited and tried to photograph" the event. They further "refused to leave" and launched "violent attacks" against Taiwan officials. These reports claim that a person from the island's representative office in Fiji was "beaten into brain concussion" and was "very miserable." The island side has protested and criticized the Chinese mainland's "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy. However, Fiji hopes to keep a low a profile about this matter.