China contributes over 70% of world poverty alleviation efforts: FM

A poverty-alleviation-themed train pulls out of the parking lot in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

More than 700 million people in China have been lifted out of poverty over the past 40 years of reform and opening-up, contributing to more than 70 percent of the world's poverty reduction work, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference on Monday.China will achieve the full alleviation of the rural poor under the current standards by this year, which means it will achieve its poverty reduction related sustainable development goals 10 years ahead of schedule, making historic contributions to poverty eradication and peaceful development worldwide, Zhao said.Zhao added that China's poverty alleviation effort is of global positive significance, since China has not only accelerated the world's poverty reduction process, but it has also offered help to the many developing countries that are engaged in the task.China assisted in the construction of 24 agricultural technology demonstration centers in Africa, benefiting more than 500,000 local people, according to the official.Data from the World Bank showed that the joint construction of China's Belt and Road Initiative is expected to help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of moderate poverty. China has also continued to help developing countries improve their capacity building through multilateral and bilateral channels, and facilitate international cooperation in poverty reduction.China will continue to share its experience in poverty alleviation and development with the world, promote international exchanges and cooperation in poverty reduction, and make new contributions to the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Zhao said.China marked the seventh National Poverty Relief Day on Saturday, which was also the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.