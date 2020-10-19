Suga's SE Asia trip 'risk control'

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (front) and his wife, Mariko (right), depart for a trip to Vietnam and Indonesia from Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday. The trip is Suga's first overseas trip since taking office, as he looks to bolster ties with the Southeast Asian countries. Photo: VCG

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga reaches agreement in principle with Vietnamese counterpart for Japan to send defense equipment to Vietnam. Chinese experts point out the move targets China's expanding influence in the region.Following in predecessor Shinzo Abe's footsteps, Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga started his first overseas trip to two Southeast Asian countries - Vietnam and Indonesia - where he will focus on economic and defense cooperation. Chinese experts said that Suga has no better choice, and they described the trip as a risk-control measure based on Suga's cautious diplomatic policy, while warning China to keep a close watch on any agreements reached during the trip.Suga agreed on Monday with his Vietnamese counterpart to step up security and economic ties, including an agreement in principle for Japan to send defense equipment to the Southeast Asian country, which Chinese experts said targets China's expanding influence in the region.Japanese media reported that Suga called Vietnam a "cornerstone" of efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, and vowed Japan's continued contribution to "peace and prosperity in the region" when speaking to reporters after a summit with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Suga said the two countries had agreed in principle on transfers of defense equipment and technology, including patrol planes and radar equipment.Analysts said the agreement can help Vietnam enhance surveillance capabilities in the South China Sea in response to China's military presence in the disputed waters.The agreement signals that Japan has actively started to follow, assist and ensure US-Indo-Pacific Strategy, not only in terms of politics but also military affairs, to contain China's influence in the region.China, as a great power in the region and the world, instead of overreacting should stay calm, and it should closely follow Suga's trip and agreements reached during the trip, Da Zhigang, director and research fellow of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences and chief expert at the Northeast Asian Strategic Studies Institute, told the Global Times on Monday."No need to be too vigilant and worried over the move," said Da.Liu Junhong, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said as maritime energy security is Japan's "sea lifeline," Southeast Asia has always been its focus on diplomacy.