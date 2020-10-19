Chinese soldiers’ spirit to fight against US aggression during Korean War commemorated

The Yalu River Broken Bridge is the landmark of Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. The bridge served as a major artery for China's aid to North Korea during the Korean War. American forces repeatedly bombed the bridge to cut off Chinese supply lines. Photos: Lin Luwen/GT

Exactly 70 years ago, the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) Army walked across the Yalu River to North Korea from border city Dandong, also the stronghold to transport war reserves to front line. From then on, Dandong is honored as a hero city in China.This year marks the 70th anniversary of CPV participation in the Korean War (1950-53). Chinese people have not forgotten the sacrifice of the CPV and many visit Dandong to commemorate the spirit of the war to resist US aggression.Dandong has a memorial hall, 19 mausoleums for the martyrs and many historical sites of the war, showing people the real history and sacrifices made by CPV soldiers who fought alongside North Korean troops against US aggression under difficult conditions.The Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong reopened after renovation on September 19. First established in 1958 and moved to its current site in 1993, the memorial hall closed in late 2014 and has undergone massive refurbishment and expansion. It is the only museum in China featuring an exhibition on the complete history of CPV participation in the war.Wang Chuanxin, a 67-year-old visitor, who has difficulty communicating due to suffering from sequelae of cerebral hemorrhage, was wheeled around the memorial hall by his wife Wang Guirong. Wang Chuanxin's uncle participated in the CPV 70 years ago and lost contact with the family in the Korean War. He was eager to visit this new hall after hearing the news of its reopening, as if he could see his uncle, despite never knowing what he looked liked.Wang Guirong said she realized that her husband's uncle was in fact such an unnamed hero. She wishes more people could come to learn how they resisted US aggression.Many people come to the Dandong Cemetery of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea Martyrs, the earliest CPV soldiers' cemetery built in China. Among 197,653 martyrs confirmed by China's Civil Affair Ministry, there are 292 CPV martyrs buried in this 14,000-square-meters cemetery.Sun Dali, the director of the mausoleum, told the Global Times that every year on Qingming Festival, Army Day and other anniversaries, the relatives of the martyrs and visitors would send flowers and clean tombstones to commemorate the martyrs.

Zhang Fasong (center), 90, visits the Yalu River Broken Bridge accompanied by his son from Daqing, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The Monument of War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong

A sculpture of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong





Visitors read a map of Korean Peninsula in the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong.

The Yalu River Bridge Photo: cnsphoto