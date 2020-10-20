China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration publishes English version of book on War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea

Photo: China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration’s official WeChat account

The English version the book The War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea has been published by China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army’s participation in the war.Written by experts in Chinese military history, the book details the situation and tasks faced by the People’s Republic of China concerning the Korean Peninsula from the country’s establishment on October 1, 1949, to October 25, 1958, when the People’s Volunteer Army withdrew from North Korea, according to a Tuesday announcement from the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration.The book was translated by experts in translating military works in China, and then revised jointly by the authors, translators and experts from the administration.It is the first English book that comprehensively and systematically presents the history of The War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), also known as the Korean War, to the world, and it makes full use of historical data to elaborate on many major issues in this war, establishing a new perspective of the Korean War that differs from traditional Western views.The book represents the authoritative results of the current research on the history of the war and fully demonstrates China’s views and positions toward the war.Global Times