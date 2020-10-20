Chinese FM urges India to take caution with the Taiwan question after reported trade talks push

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on India to adhere to the one-China principle and handle the Taiwan question "prudently and properly," after media reports suggested that some in New Delhi were pushing for formal talks on a trade agreement with the island of Taiwan.Responding to the media reports, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the ministry, said that there is only one China in the world and the island of Taiwan is an inalienable part of China."China firmly opposes any country with diplomatic relationship [with China] to conduct official exchanges of any form and sign any agreement of official nature with the island of Taiwan," Zhao said at a routine press conference in Beijing.Citing an unnamed Indian government official Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that support was growing within the Indian government for initiating negotiations on a trade deal with the island of Taiwan.The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson added the one-China principle is the common consensus among the international community, including India, and is the political foundation for China to develop relations with any country."India should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and handle the Taiwan question prudently and properly," Zhao said.