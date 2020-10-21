Disappointed consumers compare the new blue iPhone12 to a recycling bin

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo

Chinese consumers who finally got their hands on the latest hot new Apple iPhone 12 have a fashion complaint saying the dowdy blue version is so ugly that it reminds them of the color of the ubiquitous garbage bins used for recycled waste.Photos posted on social media show consumers' actual blue iPhone 12 compared to the blue phone shown in Apple's online advertising posters. They complain their phones' tint is far from the chic looking gray-blue teal seen on the official website.Netizens mocked Apple's color choice saying their phones resemble the overused, overly deep navy blue of generic industrial products, such generic shower slippers or a bottle of blue ink or even an all-purpose dustpan. The color, they say, is uninspired and embarrassingly cheap looking and some are so disappointed and they want a refund.According to data from China's e-commerce platforms and Apple's authorized distributors, the Apple sold more than 150,000 iPhone 12s during three days of preorders.The iPhone 12 comes in five colors: black, blue, green, red and white. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max comes in four colors. Apple launched its new smartphone on October 13