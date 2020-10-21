India returns PLA soldier to Chinese border troops
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/21 6:50:30
Chinese frontier guards patrol the Sino-Indian border. Photo: CFP
The PLA soldier, who went missing while helping herdsman find yak near China-India border on Sunday, has been returned to Chinese border troops by Indian army early on Wednesday, PLA News reported.
