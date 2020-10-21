Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Large percussion instruments
6 Corn holders
10 Heavenly instrument
14 "The Jungle Book" wolf
15 Academic specialty
16 "A Death in the Family" author
17 Hiatus for the "Baby, I'm-a Want You" band?
19 Heroic tale
20 Kentucky Derby seat
21 Receive some inside info
23 Throat part
26 Pollen season sound
27 Set aside, as money
30 Roadie for the "Sunshine of Your Love" band?
32 Stop running
33 Stage signal
34 Spring destination?
35 Cold remedy brand
38 Hot oil concern
42 Holm or Fleming
43 Good times
44 Sense of self
45 Recording session unit for the "Crazy on You" band?
49 Dog bane
51 Hawaiian greeting
52 Spiny sea creature
54 Recovering, as an athlete
56 Confused
60 "Kiss Me Deadly" singer Ford
61 Serious movie about the "Bohemian Rhapsody" band?
64 City west of Tulsa
65 Russia's ___ Mountains
66 Early Soviet leader
67 O.R. workers
68 Sugar bowl marchers
69 Top Boy Scout
DOWN
1 Yaks
2 Gumbo vegetable
3 Water or light, for a plant
4 "My pleasure"
5 Pathetic group
6 It and its usual fuel are within "Madagascar"
7 Source of iron
8 Foxhound's smaller relative
9 "For heaven's ___!"
10 Talks (with)
11 Christie of mysteries
12 Corn Belt or Rust Belt
13 Green legume container
18 Big ___ (London attraction)
22 The Bucs stop here
24 Gulf War missile
25 Wrath
27 Parts of campaigns
28 Lucy of "Why Women Kill"
29 Escorted
31 Egyptian snakes
33 Small change?
36 Candies whose wrappers feature smiling balloons
37 Palestinian political group
38 Work detail, informally
39 Decimal base
40 You want one to sink
41 Fancy sushi topping
43 Country south of Belarus: Abbr.
45 Called, like a cab
46 Weather phenomenon with a Spanish name
47 Kind of valve in the heart
48 Reddish brown
49 Center
50 Mitchell on MSNBC
53 Solo in space
55 Water color
57 Clark Kent gal pal Lana
58 Name that's a green fruit backward
59 Great ___ (big dog)
62 Have pizza, perhaps
63 Overhead trains, for short
