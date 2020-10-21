Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Large percussion instruments

  6 Corn holders

 10 Heavenly instrument

 14 "The Jungle Book" wolf

 15 Academic specialty

 16 "A Death in the Family" author

 17 Hiatus for the "Baby, I'm-a Want You" band?

 19 Heroic tale

 20 Kentucky Derby seat

 21 Receive some inside info

 23 Throat part

 26 Pollen season sound

 27 Set aside, as money

 30 Roadie for the "Sunshine of Your Love" band?

 32 Stop running

 33 Stage signal

 34 Spring destination?

 35 Cold remedy brand

 38 Hot oil concern

 42 Holm or Fleming

 43 Good times

 44 Sense of self

 45 Recording session unit for the "Crazy on You" band?

 49 Dog bane

 51 Hawaiian greeting

 52 Spiny sea creature

 54 Recovering, as an athlete

 56 Confused

 60 "Kiss Me Deadly" singer Ford

 61 Serious movie about the "Bohemian Rhapsody" band?

 64 City west of Tulsa

 65 Russia's ___ Mountains

 66 Early Soviet leader

 67 O.R. workers

 68 Sugar bowl marchers

 69 Top Boy Scout

 
DOWN

  1 Yaks

  2 Gumbo vegetable

  3 Water or light, for a plant

  4 "My pleasure"

  5 Pathetic group

  6 It and its usual fuel are within "Madagascar"

  7 Source of iron

  8 Foxhound's smaller relative

  9 "For heaven's ___!"

 10 Talks (with)

 11 Christie of mysteries

 12 Corn Belt or Rust Belt

 13 Green legume container

 18 Big ___ (London attraction)

 22 The Bucs stop here

 24 Gulf War missile

 25 Wrath

 27 Parts of campaigns

 28 Lucy of "Why Women Kill"

 29 Escorted

 31 Egyptian snakes

 33 Small change?

 36 Candies whose wrappers feature smiling balloons

 37 Palestinian political group

 38 Work detail, informally

 39 Decimal base

 40 You want one to sink

 41 Fancy sushi topping

 43 Country south of Belarus: Abbr.

 45 Called, like a cab

 46 Weather phenomenon with a Spanish name

 47 Kind of valve in the heart

 48 Reddish brown

 49 Center

 50 Mitchell on MSNBC

 53 Solo in space

 55 Water color

 57 Clark Kent gal pal Lana

 58 Name that's a green fruit backward

 59 Great ___ (big dog)

 62 Have pizza, perhaps

 63 Overhead trains, for short

Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


