Xi to attend event marking 70th anniversary of CPV army in War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on Friday

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting in Beijing Friday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the meeting, which will be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at 10 a.m. Friday.The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.