‘Wake up’ association become popular on campus , making 1,000 wake-up calls every week

Photo: Web

A “wake up" association set up by students at Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology (XAUAT) to encourage each other to get up early has recently taken off in a big way on campus.To motivate students to get up early, the association has launched an “early bird gets breakfast” campaign and offered a telephone call service for members, with up to 1,000 wake-up calls each week.The association members will make three breakfast vouchers by hand every day. The vouchers are loaded with small lanterns and hung in the tree. Those who can find the lanterns in the morning can get a free breakfast in the school’s canteens.At the same time, association members will work together to make an agenda to call each other early every morning between 6:00 and 7:30am.Founded in 2018, the association was originally created to help students regain control over their lives.The association has been warmly welcomed by students. Since its establishment, its membership has grown from 50 to more than 700.Many students at XAUAT said the wake up association is very practical, especially now that the weather is getting cold and people have begun struggling to get out of bed.Some look forward to being greeted by the association’s morning call.Global Times