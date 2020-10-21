Indian economy to suffer losses if politicians play Taiwan card

Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

After months of reckless provocation in border issues with China, as well as in economic and trade sectors, India recently signaled to take further risk of playing the Taiwan card by hyping up an intention to start trade talks with the island of Taiwan, according to a Bloomberg report. In interviews with the Global Times, Chinese experts shared views on the issue. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and India, as a country having diplomatic relations with China, should be aware that playing Taiwan card to challenge China's red line will have severe consequences.There is only one China in the world, and the one-China principle is the common consensus of the international community. Although Taiwan is a member of WTO as a separate customs territory, it could not sign any agreement of official nature with any country having diplomatic relations with China.Though there may not be practical schedules, raising the topic now reveals the vicious intention of some Indian politicians trying to play the Taiwan card in order to further antagonize China and gain benefit from the scheme.Since the border disputes started months ago, India has been attempting to put more pressure on China and gaining bargaining chips, including participating in the joint military drill with the US and others, or trying to build new industrial chains to reduce dependence on the Chinese economy.However, playing Taiwan card and trying to undermine China's core interest is different and will backfire seriously.Holding a target of competing with China or even replacing China's status in the international economic system, New Delhi has been ramping up efforts to reduce its reliance on the Chinese economy.Not only that the target is hard to achieve, but the path seems to have been prolonged by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. With over 7.6 million confirmed novel coronavirus infections, the populous South Asian country has been frustrated by the darkened economic growth prospects. Per IMF estimation, Indian economy is expected to contract by 10.3 percent this year.The Modi administration recently has worked with Japan, Australia and the US to set up industrial chains without heavy reliance on China, and the advanced communication electronics industry on the island of Taiwan would be a conducive supplement to the potential industrial chains. That is a practical reason lurking behind India's scheme alongside its intention to put pressure on China.In the meantime, India has continuously tried to confront China in economic and trade sectors, from prolonging clearance procedure of goods shipped from China, heightening scrutiny of investment involving Chinese capital to shutting down hundreds of Chinese apps.However, playing Taiwan card will be a totally different kind of issue as it will step over China's red line. China's attitude is clear and consistent to resolutely safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Though there would be some extreme politicians constantly trying to using Taiwan as leverage to confront China, the Modi administration should adopt a rational approach to avoid putting China-India relations at risk.