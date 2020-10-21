Pompeo’s comments on Chinese infrastructure in Laos lambasted

Photo taken on May 31, 2020 shows the construction site of the China-Laos Railway in northern Laos. (Photo by Pan Longzhu/Xinhua)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on Chinese-led infrastructure projects in overseas markets are groundless and ill-intentioned.The comments were directed against Pompeo's remarks at a recent summit at a forum on The Three Seas Initiative on Tuesday about the "crushing effects" of Chinese infrastructure deals around the world, from Laos to Montenegro to Pakistan.Zhao lambasted Pompeo as having an anti-China syndrome and said the US official will strike at anything Chinese, pointing out that Chinese-led infrastructure projects in Laos have contributed to the land-locked country's development and are being warmly received by the local people.The three countries mentioned by Pompeo have good historic ties with China and "Mr Pompeo could save some of his schemes," Zhao said.The China-Laos Railway (to be completed by the end of 2021) and the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway (to be operational by end of 2020) will end Laos' history of having no modern railway or highway system, Zhao said, noting that people in Laos are already benefiting from such development and anticipating the business opportunities and convenience brought about by such transportation infrastructure.These traffic arteries facilitating local fruit exports have been a common wish among the local people, said Zhao, noting that Pompeo should heed the voice of the public."Should Mr Pompeo really care about the development of Laos, one of the least-developed countries in the world, he could do more than just give lip service," Zhao said.