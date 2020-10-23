China set to retaliate if hurt by US virus blame game: sources

China US Photo: GT

Sources told the Global Times on Friday that China will resolutely take countermeasures if the US risks damaging China's interests using the COVID-19 pandemic as a cover.US politicians should think twice before taking any provocative actions to avoid shooting themselves in the foot, the sources said.For quite some time, certain US politicians have been hyping up "blame and compensation" theories against China. The leader of the US has also threatened to make China pay a "big price."Their bullish comments, however, are nothing but ridiculous, sources said."The reason for this approach is simple: The coronavirus is the common foe of all humanity. The COVID-19 pandemic could have broken out in any city and any country around the world. If we indeed want to hold 'someone' accountable, who should take responsibility for diseases like AIDS and H1N1?" the sources added.China was the first country to report the coronavirus to the World Health Organization and the Chinese people have since made huge sacrifices and important contributions in the fight against it."Before then, did any country or city have the epidemic but choose not to report it? How have certain US politicians been able to assert undeniably that the coronavirus originated in China? These questions need answers not from politicians but scientists and professionals," said the sources.