Making up new men

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Speaking of handsome men, what kind of a figure comes to your mind? Tough guys, like Sylvester Stallone? Not anymore, perhaps. On Wednesday, the first day of China's biggest e-commerce annual gala Double Eleven (November 11) pre-sale, the stock of imported cosmetics for men has increased significantly by over 3,000 percent year-on-year, according to Sina Finance. The trend is changing in China. Previous reports in 2016 showed that about 31 percent of male interviewees said they would never apply makeup. The number was less than 10 percent in 2019. Today, beefy muscles and tough hands are no longer the only features of handsome men. In fact, Chinese society is becoming more open-minded on the issue. More people have accepted the idea that men can also wear makeup. Why can't men apply skincare, wear colorful contact lenses, or put on foundation? They have the right to make themselves look more delicate. And industries that produce men's cosmetics can also promote domestic consumption of these goods. In our busy and highly pressured daily lives, being pretty, being delicate, and being charming can be a good way for people to love their life a little more - regardless of gender.