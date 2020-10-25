China hands over law enforcement vehicles in assistance to Laos

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong (L) and Vilay Lakhamfong, member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Minister of Public Security, pose for a photo at the handover ceremony in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 23, 2020. The Lao Ministry of Public Security has received the law enforcement vehicles in assistance provided by its Chinese counterpart. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

The Lao Ministry of Public Security has received the law enforcement vehicles in assistance provided by its Chinese counterpart.At a handover ceremony held in the capital city Vientiane on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong said that China-Laos law enforcement and security cooperation is an important part of bilateral relations, expressing hope that the law enforcement vehicles will help improve the capacity building of the Lao ministry.Jiang said he believes that the cooperation between the two public security ministries will make further progress, contributing to building a community of shared future between China and Laos.

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows the China-aided law enforcement vehicles at the handover ceremony in Vientiane, Laos. The Lao Ministry of Public Security has received the law enforcement vehicles in assistance provided by its Chinese counterpart. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Vilay Lakhamfong, member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Minister of Public Security, said that the two ministries have always supported and helped each other, and the support from China's Ministry of Public Security in various forms including material assistance and personnel training has helped boost the capability of Lao law enforcement personnel.According to him, the Lao Ministry of Public Security is willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese side, including on jointly cracking down on crime including cross-border gambling.