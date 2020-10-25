Kashi in Xinjiang reported 137 asymptomatic coronavirus carriers on Sunday

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/25 20:20:14

File Photo: Xinhua


 
Kashi in Xinjiang reported 137 asymptomatic coronavirus carriers on Sunday, making the total number of silent carriers in this city 138, official statement says.

The new cases are all linked to family members of the one asymptomatic case detected on Sat.

