Kashi in Xinjiang reported 137 asymptomatic coronavirus carriers on Sunday
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/25 20:20:14
File Photo: Xinhua
Kashi in Xinjiang reported 137 asymptomatic coronavirus carriers on Sunday, making the total number of silent carriers in this city 138, official statement says.
The new cases are all linked to family members of the one asymptomatic case detected on Sat.
RELATED ARTICLES:
National Health Commission dispatches a working team to Kashi in Xinjiang after one coronavirus asymptomatic case found
Posted in:
SOCIETY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus