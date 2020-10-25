Gala to mark the 70th anniversary of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea airs on CCTV

Photo: Screenshot of the gala on CCTV to mark the 70th anniversary of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea

A gala marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) participation in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), also known as the Korean War, aired on China's Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday. Many Chinese entertainers, including Wu Jing, the lead actor of the Wolf Warrior film franchise, took part in the gala.The gala brought together a large number of literary and artistic talents for short drama and concert performances.The performances at the gala were aimed at providing audiences with a comprehensive introduction to how the CPV bravely fought in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.A story about a young Chinese couple, played by actress Zhou Dongyu and actor Jia Nailiang, ran throughout the gala. In the story, the husband says bids farewell to his wife and hometown before setting out with his troop to North Korea.This turns out to be their last goodbye as the young man never returns to his family after he sacrifices his life on a battlefield in another country.Following the life of an ordinary soldier, the performance depicted his farewell, tough fight against the enemy and his final moments to allow audiences to get a better understanding of the hardships of the CPV, which consisted of ordinary but outstanding young Chinese people.The gala also staged an actually report written by a solider, Wei Wei, after he returned from the war. The report is familiar to many Chinese as it is often included in middle school textbooks.Seven Chinese celebrities, including Wu Jing and actress Sun Li, recited excerpts from the report.Eighty-five-year-old Li Jide was invited to the gala to recall his experiences during the way. Li told the story of his comrade-in-arms Huang Jiguang and how Huang hurled himself against a machine gun pillbox after running out of ammunition, sacrificing his life to block his fellow soldiers from enemy fire during one battle in October 1952.Celebrity power drew in numerous viewers, who gained a better understanding of the history and spirit of the CVP through the gala."[Actor] Hu Ge is my idol and I watched the gala originally to support him, but then I was really moved by the stories the shows told. Without the sacrifice of these heroes, our peaceful life might have been broken," one viewer living in Beijing surnamed Wan told the Global Times on Sunday.Wan, 26, read Wei's report while she was in middle school. She noted that the recital of the report touched her once again."I recalled the feeling I had when I first read the report," she said.