Kashi tests all 4.7 million residents, finds no infection beyond Shufu county

The four-day prefecture-wide nucleic acid testing of 4.7 million people in Kashi of Northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region discovered no other infections beyond the clustered epidemic related to a factory in Shufu county. Viral gene sequencing also ruled out the possible link between Kashi's outbreak and a previous one in Urumqi in July, which is believed to be factual evidence that the epidemic is merely a controllable clustered epidemic with a low risk of community transmission.Health officials in Kashi on Tuesday afternoon reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases that were previously asymptomatic, and another 19 asymptomatic patients, bringing the total positive cases to 183, all linked to Shufu county.All 4.7 million people in the Kashi region had undergone nucleic acid testing as of Tuesday afternoon. No other positive results were found in the other regions of Kashi, said a local health commission official."The outbreak in Kashi is a regional clustered infection," Zhang Yuexin, a member of Xinjiang's anti-epidemic group, which is offering medical treatment in Kashi, told the Global Times on Tuesday. "The chances that the virus is spreading across the whole Kashi region and Xinjiang are extremely slim… a daily spike of 100 infections seems unlikely to occur again," Zhang said.The first asymptomatic infection in Kashi was found in a factory at Shufu county, which is 15 kilometers from downtown Kashi.The daily life of factory workers is basically confined within the county, Zhang said, thus all positive results linked to the clustered cases largely eliminate the possibility of community transmission, the medical expert noted.Unlike the latest epidemic in Urumqi in July, when the entire region was locked down, and the lives of people were brought to a standstill, Kashi adopted a much more precise anti-epidemic measure. Kashi city remains open and outbound tourists are allowed to leave with a negative nucleic acid report. Beyond that, only the most-affected four villages under Shufu county were labeled as high-risk areas, the Global Times learned.Stores, shopping malls and restaurants in villages near Shufu county have temporarily closed. Business operators have to stay home for days, and live on food delivered by community workers.

A medical worker collects a sample from a person for nucleic acid testing in Shufu County of Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2020. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region identified 26 new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, a local health official said at a press conference on Monday. All the new cases were reported in Shufu County, south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)