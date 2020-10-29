RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:You will be able to have some new and interesting experiences if you decide to head out on your birthday. Don't hesitate to try approaching things from a different angle. Flexibility will be the key to success. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 7, 11, 14.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Lady Luck will be with you throughout the day today. This will be an excellent time to make some major progress toward reaching your career goals. Go ahead and take some risks. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)If you feel that life's pressures are weighing you down, go ahead and take a break this evening. Nothing is so important that you have to put your health at risk. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The more you try to micromanage a situation, the more likely things will spin out of control. Today will call for a more hands-off approach. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)What seems like a minor mistake could end up destroying everything you have worked for so far. Be extra cautious in everything you do today and you should be able to get through without trouble. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)All the hard work you have been putting in is about to pay off. You will just need one more little push to get you across the finish line. Focus your free time on furthering your education. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not let pride get in the way of what must be done. If you have to ask for help to achieve your goals, then do so. Romance is in the air. If you ask that certain someone out on a date, chances are high that they won't say no. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)The coming weekend will make for a great opportunity to take a relationship to an all new level. Get ready now if you want to get ahead of the crowd. Trouble will find you if you wear green. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Regret can be a powerful motivator. By focusing on the mistakes of the past you will be able to map out the steps you need to take to reach a brighter future. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Finding ways past a difficult roadblock may be hard to find on your own. Your best bet will be to work within a team so you can call upon the strengths of others. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You may be given an opportunity to demonstrate your value to your superiors today. Romance is on the rise. Even a small romantic gesture will be greatly appreciated. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If you do not know how to deal with a certain situation, do not hesitate to call upon those with more experience than yourself. Your financial luck is about to take a hit. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A division in your circle of friends may lead to a serious split if you allow a simple argument to spin out of control. A romantic encounter can blossom into something more if you want it to. ✭✭✭