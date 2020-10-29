Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 "Understand?"
6 Tempeh or tofu base
9 Geographic reference book
14 Otherworldly being
15 "Killing ___" (Sandra Oh show)
16 The "R" of R.I.
17 Tennis ball collector, after an encounter with King Midas?
20 Prefix for "venom"
21 Like a ghost story
22 Scary Spice
23 Thor's father
25 Loves a lot
27 Some rooms in Wonka's factory?
32 Inheritors
33 General's group
34 Alphabetical nickname
37 Reese's "Legally Blonde" role
38 Wailing instruments, informally
40 Couples' getaway spots
41 Four-term prez
42 "Everything must go!" event
43 Jumps
44 One preparing the table in London?
48 Mississippi River explorer
50 Flapjack seller
51 At any time
52 One-up
55 Brainstorming result
59 Parts of a Stuttgart nativity scene?
62 Block for shaping metal
63 ___ Wonderful juice
64 Nail a test
65 Pittsburgh export
66 Drag to court
67 Inexperienced with
1 Lady ___ ("Rain on Me" singer)
2 X AE A-12 Musk's dad
3 Slant
4 Earning 2/5 stars, say
5 Direction opposite WSW
6 Tennis star Williams
7 No longer bothered by
8 Elusive Himalayan
9 Melber on MSNBC
10 Mafia
11 Source of friction for flames?
12 "Skyfall" singer
13 Belgrade residents
18 "Coraline" author Gaiman
19 Domains
24 Cube root of ocho
26 Groundhog ___
27 Guy Fieri, for example
28 ___ hands (showed affection)
29 Crude resource
30 Puts a strain on
31 Poetic "before"
35 Gymnast's hand wrapper
36 "A Gentleman in Moscow" setting, briefly
38 Old West bar
39 Wong of "Always Be My Maybe"
40 Stage scenery part
42 Many a drill instructor: Abbr.
43 August 1 sign
45 One sticking to the status quo, in slang
46 "I can't be seen here!"
47 Look for gifts, perhaps
48 Ballet painter Edgar
49 Uneven bars or balance beam
53 Letter-handling org.
54 The way you used to be?
56 Sketched
57 Revise, like a script
58 Regarding
60 ___-inclusive
61 "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" author Jenny
SolutionNewspaper headline: Crossword