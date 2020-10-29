Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 "Understand?"

  6 Tempeh or tofu base

  9 Geographic reference book

 14 Otherworldly being

 15 "Killing ___" (Sandra Oh show)

 16 The "R" of R.I.

 17 Tennis ball collector, after an encounter with King Midas?

 20 Prefix for "venom"

 21 Like a ghost story

 22 Scary Spice

 23 Thor's father

 25 Loves a lot

 27 Some rooms in Wonka's factory?

 32 Inheritors

 33 General's group

 34 Alphabetical nickname

 37 Reese's "Legally Blonde" role

 38 Wailing instruments, informally

 40 Couples' getaway spots

 41 Four-term prez

 42 "Everything must go!" event

 43 Jumps

 44 One preparing the table in London?

 48 Mississippi River explorer

 50 Flapjack seller

 51 At any time

 52 One-up

 55 Brainstorming result

 59 Parts of a Stuttgart nativity scene?

 62 Block for shaping metal

 63 ___ Wonderful juice

 64 Nail a test

 65 Pittsburgh export

 66 Drag to court

 67 Inexperienced with

DOWN

  1 Lady ___ ("Rain on Me" singer)

  2 X AE A-12 Musk's dad

  3 Slant

  4 Earning 2/5 stars, say

  5 Direction opposite WSW

  6 Tennis star Williams

  7 No longer bothered by

  8 Elusive Himalayan

  9 Melber on MSNBC

 10 Mafia

 11 Source of friction for flames?

 12 "Skyfall" singer

 13 Belgrade residents

 18 "Coraline" author Gaiman

 19 Domains

 24 Cube root of ocho

 26 Groundhog ___

 27 Guy Fieri, for example

 28 ___ hands (showed affection)

 29 Crude resource

 30 Puts a strain on

 31 Poetic "before"

 35 Gymnast's hand wrapper

 36 "A Gentleman in Moscow" setting, briefly

 38 Old West bar

 39 Wong of "Always Be My Maybe"

 40 Stage scenery part

 42 Many a drill instructor: Abbr.

 43 August 1 sign

 45 One sticking to the status quo, in slang

 46 "I can't be seen here!"

 47 Look for gifts, perhaps

 48 Ballet painter Edgar

 49 Uneven bars or balance beam

 53 Letter-handling org.

 54 The way you used to be?

 56 Sketched

 57 Revise, like a script

 58 Regarding

 60 ___-inclusive

 61 "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" author Jenny

Solution


