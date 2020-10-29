CPC vows to grasp opportunities as China in major strategic devt period

Photo: VCG

China still have a period of important strategic opportunities for its development, although both opportunities and challenges the country faces have changed, reads the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released on ThursdayThe communique was passed at the session in Beijing from October 26 to 29.The plenum analyzed the profound and complex changes in China's development environment. It concluded that the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation are being evolved and developed.The balance of international forces has adjusted, but peace and development are still the themes of the times.The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, but the uncertainties in international community have increased significantly.China has shifted to a stage of high-quality development, with significant institutional advantages, improved governance efficiency, long-term economic improvement, solid material foundation, abundant human resources, broad market space, strong development resilience, overall social stability, and multiple advantages and conditions for continued development.At the same time, the problem of inadequate development in China remains prominent, and the reform tasks in key areas are still arduous. For example, the innovation ability does not meet the requirements of high-quality development, agricultural foundation is unstable, the gap between urban and rural regional development and income distribution is large, ecological and environmental protection has a long way to go, and there are shortcomings in the livelihood environment and weaknesses in social governance.The plenum requires the CPC to formulate a deep understanding of the new characteristics and requirements brought about by changes in society, and to understand the new contradictions and challenges brought about by the complicated international environment.It also requires the Party to enhance awareness of opportunities and risks, maintain strategic determination, and focus on our own affairs. It also requests the Party to promote a fighting spirit, seize opportunities and respond to challenges.Global Times