Fifth plenary session proves China’s endurance, stamina: Global Times editorial

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, from Oct 26 to 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded on Thursday and released a communiqué. The communiqué outlines the main objectives of the 14th Five-Year Plan - to seek new achievements in six areas - and the long-term vision to realize socialist modernization by 2035. The plenary session has continued the overall plan of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, and maintained the strategic pace and spiritual outlook of China's advancement, which shows China's strong endurance and stamina amid changes.Profound changes are taking place in the world. China has withstood two major challenges: One is the strategic containment from the US, and the other the public health challenge posed by the novel coronavirus. Both challenges are fierce, having brought uncertainties. The 14th Five-Year Plan and the 2035 long-term goal are formulated in this context.The two challenges didn't derail China's development. They didn't even have an impact on its speed. They brought about new situations and conditions, which have driven China's amazing adaptability. Chinese people have developed a broader vision and become more capable in dealing with challenges, just like the country's strength and renewal of resistance outperformed a mutating virus.The plenary session has not only made the 14th Five-Year Plan, but also looked ahead to 15 more years. How can China do this against many uncertainties? One of the biggest achievements China has made in recent years is that it has stabilized the country's development. No matter how large the variable is, it diminishes after being dealt with China's system. The fight against US suppression, coupled with the battle against the coronavirus, created an unprecedented stress test for China, which also has provided us with a yardstick for the future.China has the courage to set goals in six areas in the 14th Five-Year Plan. The coronavirus is likely to have a lasting influence, and the US may find more trouble with China, but the central government has the confidence to eliminate and curb the negative impact that those risks may have on the country's economic and social development. The government's confidence is bolstered by that of the public. The US cannot crush China. No matter how the COVID-19 pandemic rages in the world, it's unlikely to rebound sharply in China. Most Chinese people believe so.Besides material progress, the core components that concern people's sense of happiness are also highlighted in the communiqué of the fifth plenary session. From the general public's perspective, it means equitable and inclusive construction will speed up. From the goal to achieve a significant improvement in the level of equalization of basic public services in the 14th Five-Year Plan, to realizing equalization of basic public services by 2035, it indicates China will make continuous efforts on inclusive construction. People's right to equal development has become one of the focuses of China's governance system and governance ability modernization. All this will help realize the "people-centered" governance of the country.The fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee is leading the country forward. China has the capital and ability to do so. In this turbulent world, the meeting has provided a practical and significant guide for our direction, goal and tactics. Despite the many problems, China's political philosophy can constantly generate positive energy to solve the problems, instead of letting the problems crush positive energy.At the moment, China is facing the most problems and challenges. However, the country is also the most confident now. Other countries have posed many difficulties, but they provide reference and proof that we are doing better. As the world suffers from shrinking demand and negative growth, we are demanding real and comprehensive growth to realize new achievements in six areas. The country is self-driven.