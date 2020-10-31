Coronavirus-infected imported pork enters local restaurant in Yantai, close contact tracing underway

File Photo: VCG

A batch of frozen pork products imported from Brazil with its outside package testing positive for coronavirus, are found to have entered a local barbecue restaurant and a seafood market in Yantai, East China’s Shandong Province, local authorities confirmed in an announcement on Saturday.Residents who had visited those places during noted time frame must report immediately to local communities before 10 pm on Saturday, and closely watch their health conditions, the local COVID-19 prevention and control office said. Related investigation work must also finish before 10 pm Saturday.Health departments will trace all close contacts of the pork products in question, and arrange them in groups to take nucleic acid tests in designated hospitals.The coronavirus was detected on the outside package of some imported pork products on Thursday. A total of 1,475 pieces weighing 27 tons were traced to retailers and restaurants by Friday night.A total of 3,097 samples were taken from close contacts, products, packages and the outside environments, and have all tested negative for coronavirus as of press time, Jiemian reported.Global Times