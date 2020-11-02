An asymptomatic man who passed five coronavirus tests in August tests positive again

A railway policeman checks a passenger's identity and travel information at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

A man who was diagnosed an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus in July and then given a clean bill of health after five negative tests for the virus has again tested positive in Weihui, Central China's Henan Province, forcing dozens of his close contacts into quarantine, said the city's health commission.The man surnamed Li, 24, who is in stable conditions at Weihui People's Hospital, first tested positive after returning to China from Russia in late July. Following treatment in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and five negative tests in August and September, Li was cleared to return to his home in Weihui where he self-quarantined for two weeks, which ended on September 23.On October 27, Li attended his sister's wedding in Liu Bazhuang village, Xinxiang city and returned home the same day. His work required Li to take another nucleic acid test on Friday and results released on Monday showed he is positive.Local health commission calls for people from middle and high-risk areas in China and abroad must strictly obey the epidemic prevention and control regulations, reporting to the villages and towns where they live as soon as possible.It reminds people to avoid gathering and travelling to countries or regions affected by the epidemic, wear masks, wash hands and ventilate room frequently, and maintain a safe and social distance.