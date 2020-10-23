China views US presidential election with calm, confidence

Two vehicles with public health messages drive past the Washington Monument on Sunday. As Election Day approaches on Tuesday, shops and important buildings in the capital boarded up against possible riots or protests, as tensions rise. Photo: Xinhua

A day ahead of the US presidential election, Chinese people are paying attention to domestic affairs topics rather than the US election, and most of them are treating the US election as a "show."Chinese people and the government believe that no matter who becomes the next US president, China will focus on its own development, and will not put huge expectations on Donald Trump or Joe Biden to fix the bilateral ties, Chinese analysts said.US-focused Chinese experts are paying closer attention than the public and the media outlets to 2020 electionMost experts said they are watching the election with calm and confidence with no clear preference, as they believe China's development and future do not depend on the next US president, but on efforts made by Chinese people and the government.But Chinese experts warned that due to the intense US-China ties, China should pay attention to a potential "constitutional crisis" after the US presidential election, and in case of uncontrollable domestic conflicts in the US, the current president might use external issues to distract attention from the internal chaos, and China-US ties could be endangered.Among trendy topics on Sina Weibo, Chinese Twitter-like social media platform, and some other major Chinese news portal websites, the US presidential election is not one of them, or at least was not the hottest one on Monday.Topics like the Double 11 shopping festival, the third-generation hybrid rice breaking the world record, and 5G telecom services were much more popular than the US election on Monday, while the US and many other regions around the world focus on the election. But still, the hashtag "#US election" received 2.7 billion views.The US presidential election this year has received much less media coverage in China compared to the election four years ago when Trump competed against Hillary Clinton.Chinese analysts said that, in recent years, especially after the trade war launched by the US, China has demonstrated strong self-reliance capability, so it is not an economic entity that's closely pegged to US politics.Li Xiang, a Beijing-based journalist on international news and an observer of the US election, told the Global Times that "for most Chinese people, the US presidential election is just a show. They get entertained by the performance of the two candidates, especially Trump."On most Chinese major social media platforms, like Douyin, WeChat and Weibo, videos including Trump's highlighted moments like making jokes during speeches, dancing in front of his supporters, and shocking remarks on COVID-19 and his rivals, will easily receive "likes" and be shared by netizens.A video shared by the Global Times' Douyin account on Trump dancing at an election campaign event received more than a million "likes," and another on Trump saying he wants to "kiss everybody" after he recovered from the coronavirus shared by China Central Television's account got more than 320,000 likes."Another reason why Chinese media outlets and commentators are reluctant to report too much about the election is that we don't want to be used by US political forces as examples of China 'meddling in the US election,'" Lü Xiang, a research fellow on US studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday.When Chinese mainstream media outlets, including the Global Times, report on the election, if any report or comment unavoidably compares Trump to Biden and shows some opinions from Chinese scholars, some US media and politicians, like Fox News, will say "Communist-run paper weighs in," or accuse China of "meddling in US election." So most Chinese mainstream media outlets would stay away from such reports, Chinese observers said.When most Chinese mainstream media stay neutral on the US election, some anti-China media outlets owned by fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, Hong Kong separatist activists Jimmy Lai and anti-China cult organization Falun Gong deeply meddle in the US election by spreading disinformation and rumors with attacks on Biden and his family."Americans should look at these facts and learn who is really meddling in their presidential election," Lü said.

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Sept. 29, 2020 shows C-SPAN 2 live stream of U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, speaking during their first debate in the 2020 presidential race.Photo:Xinhua