A project is in need of the skills only you can provide. If you play your cards right, you will be able to earn a little extra money on the side. Love is in the stars. A night of romance will improve your outlook on life. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 5, 13, 18.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Allying with people you have worked with in the past will help pave the way to a brighter future. Do not be afraid to demand more from yourself. There is so much more you can achieve if you push yourself. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Some great opportunities are heading your way. If you are up for a challenge, you will be able to make great progress in your career. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You are sure to run into problems at work today if you slack off even a little bit. Do not allow little distractions to pull you from the right path. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do your best to steer clear of emotionally charged situations today. Keeping things on an even keel will be the best way to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Try to incorporate some exhilarating activities into your schedule today. Getting your heart beating is sure to help you see life in a new light. Make sure professional dealings are handled in as detailed manner as possible. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Mistakes happen. Before you blame others, take a close look at yourself to see if you need to make any changes. Taking on challenges will enable you to improve your self-confidence. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Enjoyment will be found by spending time with people who are interested in the same pursuits as yourself. Take the time to contact a family member who you haven't spoken with in quite a while. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A decision you make may not be popular but will still have to be made regardless of other people's objections. You may meet a potential romantic partner tonight if you head out for some fun. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)This is the perfect time to involve yourself in social causes. Not only will you be able to make a difference in someone's life, you will improve your life as well. A romantic liaison may heat up. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not underestimate the benefits that networking can bring you. By getting in touch with well-connected people, you will be able to draw on a broader range of resources. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Talking things over with someone more experienced than yourself will give you greater insight into a difficult situation. Think twice before taking any action. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Spending time with people who challenge you will enable you to reach an all new level. Learn by listening to your critics as well as your supporters. ✭✭✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.