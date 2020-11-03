Happy birthday:
A project is in need of the skills only you can provide. If you play your cards right, you will be able to earn a little extra money on the side. Love is in the stars. A night of romance will improve your outlook on life. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 5, 13, 18.
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Allying with people you have worked with in the past will help pave the way to a brighter future. Do not be afraid to demand more from yourself. There is so much more you can achieve if you push yourself. ✭✭✭✭
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Some great opportunities are heading your way. If you are up for a challenge, you will be able to make great progress in your career. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
You are sure to run into problems at work today if you slack off even a little bit. Do not allow little distractions to pull you from the right path. ✭✭✭
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Do your best to steer clear of emotionally charged situations today. Keeping things on an even keel will be the best way to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭
Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)
Try to incorporate some exhilarating activities into your schedule today. Getting your heart beating is sure to help you see life in a new light. Make sure professional dealings are handled in as detailed manner as possible. ✭✭✭✭
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Mistakes happen. Before you blame others, take a close look at yourself to see if you need to make any changes. Taking on challenges will enable you to improve your self-confidence. ✭✭✭
Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)
Enjoyment will be found by spending time with people who are interested in the same pursuits as yourself. Take the time to contact a family member who you haven't spoken with in quite a while. ✭✭✭
Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)
A decision you make may not be popular but will still have to be made regardless of other people's objections. You may meet a potential romantic partner tonight if you head out for some fun. ✭✭✭
Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)
This is the perfect time to involve yourself in social causes. Not only will you be able to make a difference in someone's life, you will improve your life as well. A romantic liaison may heat up. ✭✭✭
Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)
Do not underestimate the benefits that networking can bring you. By getting in touch with well-connected people, you will be able to draw on a broader range of resources. ✭✭✭✭
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)
Talking things over with someone more experienced than yourself will give you greater insight into a difficult situation. Think twice before taking any action. ✭✭✭
Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)
Spending time with people who challenge you will enable you to reach an all new level. Learn by listening to your critics as well as your supporters. ✭✭✭ RATINGS ✭
5: Head for Macao!
4: Ye gods! The planets align!
3: Things are looking up.
2: Don't bet on things working out.
1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.