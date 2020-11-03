Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/3 18:38:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Cake section

  5 "The Princess Bride" actor Cary

 10 ___ Wednesday

 13 Lot measure

 14 String instrument that's also a name

 15 Start of a play

 16 Dogs beg for it

 18 CBS show with special agents

 19 Grew disillusioned

 20 Practice exercise

 22 Belief in a nonintervening God

 24 Truffle seasoning

 26 One has one cell

 28 What a tease might give you, with "a"

 29 Word after "sticky" or "cinnamon"

 30 Parting word in France

 32 Seeing a raven may be a bad one

 33 Go casual

 36 Farming prefix

 39 Back of a hit record

 40 By what means

 43 Basketball court marking

 46 Withstand

 48 "The Hunger Games" author Suzanne

 49 Mummies' resting places

 50 Handed out hands

 51 "See you ___!"

 54 Person without manners

 55 Post-prom event, or where each word in 16-, 28-, 33- and 43-Across can go

 59 Encumbrance

 60 Genetic copy

 61 Ditty

 62 Dripping

 63 Errors like "yhis"

 64 911 responders, briefly

DOWN

  1 Beer source

  2 Zamboni's surface

  3 Cliff face process

  4 Resting state

  5 "All I ___ wanted ..."

  6 Popular cereal or board game

  7 Fireplace stack

  8 "Telephone Line" grp.

  9 Feeling more down

 10 Kudos

 11 Words after a failed call transfer

 12 Not hers or theirs

 15 Jennifer of "Friends"

 17 Kind of support some chairs provide

 21 "Totally tubular!"

 22 Dance move that resembles covering a sneeze

 23 Australian bird

 24 Resident of Riyadh

 25 Card that a jack beats

 27 Suffix with "Gator"

 28 "Siddhartha" novelist

 31 Library IDs

 33 Cents' counterpart

 34 Keats poem

 35 Ascended

 36 Buffalo Bills' grp.

 37 "Hilarious!"

 38 Exclude from consideration

 40 Monotonous

 41 Ball or globe

 42 "Moonrise Kingdom" director Anderson

 44 ___ Wayne ("Uproar" rapper)

 45 Undamaged

 47 Contribute to a pledge drive

 51 Perched upon

 52 Nevada's third most populous city

 53 Minecraft finds

 54 It's tightly strung

 56 One having trouble getting off the web?

 57 Demolition letters

 58 "Absolutely!"

solution



 

