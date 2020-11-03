puzzle
ACROSS
1 Cake section
5 "The Princess Bride" actor Cary
10 ___ Wednesday
13 Lot measure
14 String instrument that's also a name
15 Start of a play
16 Dogs beg for it
18 CBS show with special agents
19 Grew disillusioned
20 Practice exercise
22 Belief in a nonintervening God
24 Truffle seasoning
26 One has one cell
28 What a tease might give you, with "a"
29 Word after "sticky" or "cinnamon"
30 Parting word in France
32 Seeing a raven may be a bad one
33 Go casual
36 Farming prefix
39 Back of a hit record
40 By what means
43 Basketball court marking
46 Withstand
48 "The Hunger Games" author Suzanne
49 Mummies' resting places
50 Handed out hands
51 "See you ___!"
54 Person without manners
55 Post-prom event, or where each word in 16-, 28-, 33- and 43-Across can go
59 Encumbrance
60 Genetic copy
61 Ditty
62 Dripping
63 Errors like "yhis"
64 911 responders, brieflyDOWN
1 Beer source
2 Zamboni's surface
3 Cliff face process
4 Resting state
5 "All I ___ wanted ..."
6 Popular cereal or board game
7 Fireplace stack
8 "Telephone Line" grp.
9 Feeling more down
10 Kudos
11 Words after a failed call transfer
12 Not hers or theirs
15 Jennifer of "Friends"
17 Kind of support some chairs provide
21 "Totally tubular!"
22 Dance move that resembles covering a sneeze
23 Australian bird
24 Resident of Riyadh
25 Card that a jack beats
27 Suffix with "Gator"
28 "Siddhartha" novelist
31 Library IDs
33 Cents' counterpart
34 Keats poem
35 Ascended
36 Buffalo Bills' grp.
37 "Hilarious!"
38 Exclude from consideration
40 Monotonous
41 Ball or globe
42 "Moonrise Kingdom" director Anderson
44 ___ Wayne ("Uproar" rapper)
45 Undamaged
47 Contribute to a pledge drive
51 Perched upon
52 Nevada's third most populous city
53 Minecraft finds
54 It's tightly strung
56 One having trouble getting off the web?
57 Demolition letters
58 "Absolutely!"
solution