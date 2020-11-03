puzzle

1 Cake section5 "The Princess Bride" actor Cary10 ___ Wednesday13 Lot measure14 String instrument that's also a name15 Start of a play16 Dogs beg for it18 CBS show with special agents19 Grew disillusioned20 Practice exercise22 Belief in a nonintervening God24 Truffle seasoning26 One has one cell28 What a tease might give you, with "a"29 Word after "sticky" or "cinnamon"30 Parting word in France32 Seeing a raven may be a bad one33 Go casual36 Farming prefix39 Back of a hit record40 By what means43 Basketball court marking46 Withstand48 "The Hunger Games" author Suzanne49 Mummies' resting places50 Handed out hands51 "See you ___!"54 Person without manners55 Post-prom event, or where each word in 16-, 28-, 33- and 43-Across can go59 Encumbrance60 Genetic copy61 Ditty62 Dripping63 Errors like "yhis"64 911 responders, briefly1 Beer source2 Zamboni's surface3 Cliff face process4 Resting state5 "All I ___ wanted ..."6 Popular cereal or board game7 Fireplace stack8 "Telephone Line" grp.9 Feeling more down10 Kudos11 Words after a failed call transfer12 Not hers or theirs15 Jennifer of "Friends"17 Kind of support some chairs provide21 "Totally tubular!"22 Dance move that resembles covering a sneeze23 Australian bird24 Resident of Riyadh25 Card that a jack beats27 Suffix with "Gator"28 "Siddhartha" novelist31 Library IDs33 Cents' counterpart34 Keats poem35 Ascended36 Buffalo Bills' grp.37 "Hilarious!"38 Exclude from consideration40 Monotonous41 Ball or globe42 "Moonrise Kingdom" director Anderson44 ___ Wayne ("Uproar" rapper)45 Undamaged47 Contribute to a pledge drive51 Perched upon52 Nevada's third most populous city53 Minecraft finds54 It's tightly strung56 One having trouble getting off the web?57 Demolition letters58 "Absolutely!"

solution