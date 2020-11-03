Learning Chinese

Chat attack
driver's license/ 驾驶证 / (jiàshǐzhènɡ)
A: I recently just got my driver's license, but I still don't dare drive on the road.
我最近刚拿到驾驶证,但还是不敢开车上路。
(wǒ zuìjìn ɡānɡnádào jiàshǐ zhènɡ, dàn háishì bù ɡǎn kāichē shànɡlù.)
B: Congratulations. I also am learning to drive. I heard that the test for a car driver's license has gotten strict again.
恭喜,我也正在学开车,听说现在机动车驾驶证考核又严格了。
(ɡōnɡxǐ,wǒyě zhènɡzài xuékāichē, tīnɡshuō xiànzài jīdònɡchē jiàshǐzhènɡ kǎohé yòu yánɡé le.)
A: Well, recently they canceled the age 70 limit for small car driver's licenses and expanded the application age.
但最近小汽车驾驶证取消了70岁上线,放宽了申请年龄。
(dàn zuìjìn xiǎoqìchē jiàshǐzhènɡ qǔxiāole qishi suì shànɡxiàn, fànɡkuān le shēnqǐnɡ niánlínɡ.)
B: This is good for those people who are older but want to get a driver's license. I guess the standards for elderly drivers is more strict.
这对一些年纪大但想考驾照的人是好事。那对高龄驾驶员考核的标准会更严格吧。
(zhèduì yīxiē niánjì dà dàn xiǎnɡkǎo jiàzhào de rén shìhǎoshì. nà duì ɡāolínɡ jiàshǐ yuán kǎohé de biāozhǔn huìɡènɡ yánɡé bā. )
A: Yup. They have to take a reaction and judgement exam.
是的,他们需要做反应力和判断力测试。
(shìde, tāmén xūyào zuò fǎnyīnɡ lì hé pànduàn lì cèshì.)
B: It seems that it isn't easy.
看来并不容易呢。
(kànlái bìnɡbù rónɡyì ne.)
Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT