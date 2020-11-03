Learning Chinese

Chat attackdriver's license/ 驾驶证 / (jiàshǐzhènɡ)A: I recently just got my driver's license, but I still don't dare drive on the road.我最近刚拿到驾驶证,但还是不敢开车上路。(wǒ zuìjìn ɡānɡnádào jiàshǐ zhènɡ, dàn háishì bù ɡǎn kāichē shànɡlù.)B: Congratulations. I also am learning to drive. I heard that the test for a car driver's license has gotten strict again.恭喜,我也正在学开车,听说现在机动车驾驶证考核又严格了。(ɡōnɡxǐ,wǒyě zhènɡzài xuékāichē, tīnɡshuō xiànzài jīdònɡchē jiàshǐzhènɡ kǎohé yòu yánɡé le.)A: Well, recently they canceled the age 70 limit for small car driver's licenses and expanded the application age.但最近小汽车驾驶证取消了70岁上线,放宽了申请年龄。(dàn zuìjìn xiǎoqìchē jiàshǐzhènɡ qǔxiāole qishi suì shànɡxiàn, fànɡkuān le shēnqǐnɡ niánlínɡ.)B: This is good for those people who are older but want to get a driver's license. I guess the standards for elderly drivers is more strict.这对一些年纪大但想考驾照的人是好事。那对高龄驾驶员考核的标准会更严格吧。(zhèduì yīxiē niánjì dà dàn xiǎnɡkǎo jiàzhào de rén shìhǎoshì. nà duì ɡāolínɡ jiàshǐ yuán kǎohé de biāozhǔn huìɡènɡ yánɡé bā. )A: Yup. They have to take a reaction and judgement exam.是的,他们需要做反应力和判断力测试。(shìde, tāmén xūyào zuò fǎnyīnɡ lì hé pànduàn lì cèshì.)B: It seems that it isn't easy.看来并不容易呢。(kànlái bìnɡbù rónɡyì ne.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT