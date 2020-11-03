Silicone doll ‘experience’ gives relief to migrant workers in South China

The city of Nanning in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region came under the spotlight for its silicone doll adult "experience" museums for migrant workers, The Paper reported. Shop owner said that "For workers who enter the city without a spouse, the need for sex is more of an economic issue," a professor of life sciences said. "The 'experience' can be a short-term aid for their interpersonal sexual relationship."Photo: VCG

The city of Nanning in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region came under the spotlight for its silicone doll adult "experience" museums for migrant workers, The Paper reported.A shop owner, surnamed Zhao, told The Paper that he once worked at a construction site for more than a decade, and knows that many migrant workers have unfulfilled physical needs."For workers who enter the city without a spouse, the need for sex is more of an economic issue," a professor of life sciences said. "The 'experience' can be a short-term aid for their interpersonal sexual relationship."There are about a dozen such "museums" in Nanning. Basically, customers are aged between 20 and 40, Zhao noted. "After they are finished, we sometimes find dolls with broken arms and legs. Then we know that they are repressed in their daily life."The city's market supervision bureau staff confirmed that the doll "experience" museums are currently legal on the registration list.Global Times