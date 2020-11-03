Curious teen inserts 70-centimeter-long electric wire into own urethra

A 13-year-old boy from Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, had to undergo surgery to remove a 70-centimeter-long electric wire he inserted into his urethra after becoming curious about where urine came from. Screenshot of KNEWS on Sina Weibo.

A 13-year-old boy from Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, had to undergo surgery to remove a 70-centimeter-long electric wire he inserted into his urethra after becoming curious about where urine came from.The wire became entangled in his bladder for over three months, during which the boy suffered from frequent, urgent and painful urination, sometimes even containing blood, KNEWS reported Tuesday.Eventually, he was sent to a local hospital to get the wire removed through surgery.According to the doctor, surnamed Shi, the electric wire was originally black. But after being in his body for a long time, the wire was covered with urine dirt and turned a grayish color.

It would have further damaged the boy's urethra and bladder if it had stayed inside his body any longer, Shi said.



Experts said that kids normally grow curious about their sex organs from the age of five, and parents should give proper sex education.



Global Times