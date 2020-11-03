Toddler rescues herself after being trapped in car

A toddler takes a nap with patriotic stickers on his body during the Canada Day celebration at Canada Place in Vancouver, Canada, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Liang sen)

A two-year-old girl in Shanghai who found herself trapped inside a car left a police officer stunned when she unlocked the vehicle under his guidance, Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.Local police received a call saying that a child had been left by herself in a car by her careless parents.A police officer, surnamed Tang, rushed to the scene, and found the two-year-old girl sitting alone in the back seat, already sweating heavily.As they waited for firefighters to arrive, Tang asked the girl if there was a spare key in the car. When he looked through the window, he saw the girl holding one in her hands."Press down, just press it and you can come out!" Tang shouted at her while gesturing at the lock.To everyone's surprise, the girl seemed to understand the instructions and unlocked the car.Netizens on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo admired the girl's calmness and intelligence, with some others criticizing the parents for making such careless mistake, which could easily have had tragic consequences if the girl failed to save herself.Global Times