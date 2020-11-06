'Don’t whitewash terrorism': China condemns US' delisting of ETIM as terrorist organization

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: cnsphoto

China on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US' announcement that it would revoke the designation of the al-Qaeda-affiliatedas a terrorist organization."Terrorism is terrorism. The US should immediately correct its mistake and refrain from 'whitewashing' terrorist organizations, or going backwards in international cooperation on counter-terrorism," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed at the regular press conference on Friday.The remarks came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision in a notice by the US Department of State on Thursday.ETIM was designated as a terrorist organization and added to the sanctions list under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1267 and 1390 in 2002.The US, as a co-sponsor of the UN Security Council Resolution 1267, has back-pedaled on the issue of the identification of ETIM, which has once again exposed the double standards of Washington on counter-terrorism issues and its ugly face in using terrorist organizations for its own favor, Wang said."ETIM is a terrorist organization listed by the UN Security Council and a terrorist organization recognized by the international community," Wang said. "It [ETIM] has been engaged in terrorist and violent activities for a long time, causing a large number of casualties and property losses, seriously threatening the security and stability of China as well as the international community."Wang noted that cracking down on the ETIM has been the consensus of the international community and an important part of the international fight against terrorism.