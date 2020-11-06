Xi sends message of sympathy to Algerian president over COVID-19 infection

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (File photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of sympathy to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over his COVID-19 infection, the third such message Xi has sent to a foreign leader after US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda.Xi said he would like to extend his sympathy and wishes that President Tebboune will make a full recovery as soon as possible.The Algerian President's Office confirmed on Tuesday that Tebboune has been infected with COVID-19.Tebboune's condition has been gradually improving after receiving treatment in a German hospital, the Office said in a statement.Xi also sent a message of sympathy to Polish President Andrzej Duda on October 25 over Duda's infection with COVID-19, after sending a similar message October 3 to US President Donald Trump on his and his wife's COVID-19 infection.China has been providing support for epidemic control in African countries. All of the anti-pandemic medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to women, children and adolescents of 53 African countries through the Organization of African First Ladies for Development have arrived and been handed over to the countries smoothly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Leaders, African governments and people from all walks of life have sent messages to the Chinese side, speaking highly of and expressing their thanks for the Chinese aid, Wang said.Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has sent medical teams to 15 African countries to help them combat the disease and promised to provide COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries - including African countries - on a priority basis once the vaccines are developed and put into use.