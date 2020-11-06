Australia breaches bilateral free trade agreement: Chinese FM

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: VCG

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday blasted Australia for reneging on its commitments and taking discriminatory measures, while stressing that Chinese authorities' measures on foreign imports are reasonable, legitimate and beyond reproach.Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at Friday's media briefing that China's competent authorities' measures on foreign imports are in line with Chinese laws and regulations and international practices, and are responsible for Chinese consumers and domestic industries. They are reasonable, legitimate and beyond reproach.Wang's remarks came after media reported that China has stepped up trade restrictions against Australia, suspending imports, including timber and barley. Some Western media even accused China of being inconsistent in announcing it would make the Chinese market accessible to all, while banning Australian imports.Wang said that China will stay committed to greater opening-up, and we act on our words.Wang said he noticed that some in Australia have recently been questioning China's measures, and have even accused China of violating international trade rules.However, since 2018, more than 10 Chinese investment projects have been rejected by Australia, citing ambiguous and unfounded "national security concerns" to ban Chinese companies in its 5G network building, and put restrictions in areas like infrastructure, agriculture and animal husbandry, Wang said.Australia has launched as many as 106 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations against Chinese products, while China has only initiated four investigations against Australian goods."Between China and Australia, which country is breaching the principles of the market economy and the bilateral free trade agreement? And which country is reneging on its commitments, undermining cooperation and taking discriminatory measures? The facts are clear," Wang said.Wang urged some in Australia to reflect upon their deeds, do more things that are conducive to mutual trust, cooperation and the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.Global Times