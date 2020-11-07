Shanghai launches English government service platform for overseas users

File photo shows a view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai, east China. Photo:Xinhua





As part of its effort to make Shanghai a friendlier international metropolis, the city has launched an international English version of its one-stop government service platform on Friday at the 2020 Shanghai City Promotion Convention.The international English version of the portal includes more than 150 foreign-related services from multiple government departments, aiming to shorten and simplify offline procedures and provide efficient government services and guidance to the city's overseas newcomers, the Shanghai authority said.To register an account on the platform users need to verify their identity, according to Shanghai authority. The newcomers can use either online customer service or go to an offline registration counter set up at each community service center of the city, said Zhu Junwei, deputy director of the portal provider Shanghai Municipal Big Data Center.

File photo:Xinhua

"Information security has been a top priority," Zhu said. He noted that, the center has set up three "firewalls" to prevent data leaks and ensure its users' information is well protected.Users wanting to invest, live or work in Shanghai can obtain guidance on multiple issues such as visas and work permits, residence permits, marriage registration, driver's license, professional qualifications, overseas talent, medical service and employment.Foreign enterprises can obtain service guides on starting a business establishment and policy guides for investment.Overseas users can also learn up-to-date authoritative information and policies about the city's politics, economy, and culture on the platform.