Loader in Tianjin cold storage of imported food tests positive for COVID-19

File Photo: VCG

A loader in a cold storage in North China's Tianjin has tested positive for COVID-19 after the outer packaging of cold food products imported from overseas to Tianjin was found to be contaminated with coronavirus.The Tianjin anti-epidemic group said on early Sunday that in addition to the infected loader, a door knob at the cold storage facility, located in China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, was also found to be positive with novel coronavirus.The report from the Tianjin anti-epidemic group came after Dezhou, East China's Shandong Province, and Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, detected novel coronavirus on the packaging of food products imported via Tianjin.Test results on related cold products, cold storage facilities and vehicles all came back negative. The worker's close contacts were quarantined for medical observation.The worker is receiving treatment at a local hospital.Multiple cold chain items imported into China have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent months.Global Times